News

Local News November 13, 2020 – Missing 16-Year-Old Teenager Male By NetNewsLedger -

Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Stephen CONSTANTIN aka Stephen PIKE a 16-Year-Old teenager.

Stephen was last seen in the area of Broadway Avenue on November 12, 2020 at 10 pm EST.

Stephen CONSTANTIN is a white male. He is 5’5″ tall, 125 pounds with a slim build, short blonde hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing an orange and grey baseball cap, camoflage winter coat, black boots and carrying a blue and gold Under Armor back pack.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Stephen CONSTANTIN is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com