Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Debralee McKay, a 36-year-old Indigenous woman.

Debralee was last seen at noon on November 12, 2020 in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street.

Debralee is 5’8″, 174 lbs, with a medium build, short straight dark brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She has scars on her left arm and was wearing a green hoodie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Debralee McKay is asked to call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.