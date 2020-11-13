Thunder Bay – NEWS – What many people in Thunder Bay are seeing as a “Catch and Release” legal system with potentially dangerous people continued today. Thunder Bay Police arrested a Toronto man who is under court-ordered conditions not to be in the District of Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Police report that an officer with the Uniform Patrol Branch was on general patrol in the area of the 100 block of May Street South just before 6:15 pm EST on Thursday, November 12, 2020. While in the area the officer observed a male they recognized out front of a bar.

Police say that the officer spoke to the male, at which point the suspect attempted to provide police with a false identity. Further investigation revealed the suspect’s real identity and police confirmed he had been previously charged by the TBPS on October 7, 2020 for drug trafficking related offences.

Zakkaria Abdulkadir Hussein WARDERE, 24, of Toronto, now faces new charges of Obstruct of a Peace Officer, and Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release.

Zakkaria Abdulkadir Hussein WARDERE was charged by the Thunder Bay Police Service on October 7, 2020 for Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

WARDERE appeared in bail court on Friday, November 13, 2020, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.