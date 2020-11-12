Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For November 12, 2020 there are no weather alerts or weather warnings in the forecast.

More seasonal conditions are in the forecast, with snow or light snow flurries in many parts of Western and Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay Forecast

For Thunder Bay, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be west 20 km/h. Thursday’s high +2 with temperature falling to -1 this afternoon. The wind chill minus 7 this afternoon.

For tonight, the weather service is calling for mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. The overnight low will be -8. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Neskantaga

The evacuated community of Neskantaga is currently at -6c. The forecast is for periods of light snow with accumulation amounts of 2 cm. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight, will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

This morning the day in the Lake of the Woods region starts at -4c. There will be periods of light snow with local amounts of 2 cm. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The temperature will be steady near minus 4. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 5 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight snow flurries will continue. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 16 overnight.