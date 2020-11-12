HAMILTON – Thunder Bay – The Ontario government is congratulating Heddle Shipyards on their new long-term agreement with Vancouver-based shipyard Seaspan to fabricate Ontario-made ship components under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The decision will bring work to the Heddle Shipyard here in Thunder Bay.

The Ontario Government says, “In Budget 2020, Ontario Action Plan: Protect, Support Recover, the government has taken significant steps to make the province more attractive to businesses and manufacturers like Heddle Shipyards. Through a plan to create growth, including lowering job-killing electricity prices, investing in the skilled trades, and providing tax relief, the government is creating an environment for future investment, job creation and a strong economic recovery.”

Participating in today’s announcement was Premier Doug Ford, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant for Job Creation and Trade, and Shaun Padulo, President, Heddle Shipyards.

“I want to congratulate Heddle Shipyards on this long-term agreement, as it cements Ontario’s position as one of the best places in the country for major manufacturers to compete, succeed, and grow,” said Premier Ford. “This historic partnership with Seaspan will create highly skilled, well- paying jobs in communities across the province, contribute to the construction of quality, Ontario- made components for these ships, and reinforce Hamilton’s status as a critical transportation hub in the province.”

Over the next decade Heddle Shipyards will be the primary supplier for ladders, gratings, and handrails for the JSS 1 (currently under construction), JSS 2, and an Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel. These components will be manufactured at their facilities in Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Thunder Bay, creating jobs across Ontario’s advanced manufacturing supply chain. These projects will generate tens of millions of dollars in economic activity in Ontario, employ at least 50 workers, and create the potential for additional opportunities, such as supplying larger ship modules in the future.

Seaspan and Heddle have also partnered to bid on the construction of the Polar Icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. If won, Heddle will support the construction through its modular fabrication program.

“Our province has one of the best advanced manufacturing sectors in the world, and this new investment by Heddle Shipyards will strengthen it even further,” says Minister Fedeli. “We support this innovative cross-country collaboration that emphasizes Ontario-made ship components and places Ontario back on the map as a destination for shipbuilding.”

“As we all deal with the day-to-day anxiety and impacts of COVID-19, it may seem ambitious to talk about recovery,” said Minister Phillips. “But someday, hopefully soon, COVID-19 will fade and every government in the world will be focused on recovering from the economic crisis caused by this pandemic. For Ontario to recover, we need strong, sustained economic growth. We cannot expect our economy to just bounce back and the lost jobs to return on their own. We need to start working on recovery now.”