Thunder Bay – NEWS – Winter road conditions have caused cancellation of school buses for November 11, 2020.

Due to extremely poor road and weather conditions ALL RURAL TRANSPORTATION has been CANCELLED for today.

NOTICE: All rural school bus routes are cancelled today due to inclement weather. Rural schools are closed EXCEPT for Five Mile, McKenzie, and Norwesterview, which will continue to operate today. Secondary schools will operate as per usual. Details here: https://t.co/S85cOp5i8b — Lakehead Public Schools (@LakeheadSchools) November 11, 2020

LAKEHEAD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD:

The following Lakehead Public Schools are Closed and Transportation is Cancelled for

Crestview Kakabeka Falls Gorham and Ware Valley Central Whitefish Valley

*** Busing for all Lakehead Public School Secondary Students from these areas is also cancelled ***

All other schools are open and students are expected to attend

The following rural portions of urban school routes are cancelled. Please note that routes cancelled for the morning are also cancelled in the afternoon

Claude Garton

North 19 – Rural portion (east of Arundel and Strathcona)

North 20 – Rural portion (north of Wardrope Ave)

North 22 – Rural stops North of Hwy 11/17 (*Note: p.m. stops South of Hwy 11/17 will be taken by North 19)

North 87– All of the route

North 77 – Rural Portion (east of Arundel and Strathcona)

Elsie MacGill

South 2 – Mission Island stop only

South 10 – All of the route

South 25 – All of the Route (except urban Spec. Ed.)

Ecole Gron Morgan

North 3 – Rural portion (north of Dawson and Skyline)

North 4 – Rural portion (west of Dawson and Paquette)

North 6 – PM Rural Portion (north of Dawson and Skyline)

North 11 – Rural portion (west of Oliver Rd and Hwy 11/17)

North 13 – PM Rural Portion

Five Mile

All routes

McKenzie

All routes

Nor’Wester View

All routes

Westmount

South 14 – South of Kam River

South 22 – Rural Portion (west of Arthur and Parkdale)

South 24 – Rural portion (west of Hwy 61)

Woodcrest

North 13 – Rural portion (north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area)

North 93 – Rural portion (west John St Rd and Sunflower)

Special Needs

North 27 – All of the route

South 04 – All of the route

All rural taxis are cancelled

THUNDER BAY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

and

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE DE DISTRICT CATHOLIQUE DES AURORES BORÉALES

****** North Ward Schools ******

Corpus Christi

North 45 – West of Highway 11/17

Holy Cross

North 46 – Rural portion – west of Skyline Ave at Dawson Rd

North 47 – Rural portion – west of Sunflower St at John St Rd

Our Lady of Charity

North 46 – Rural portion – west of Skyline Ave at Dawson Rd

North 47 – Rural portion – west of Sunflower St at John St Rd

North 74 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area

St. Bernard

North 48 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area

North 52 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave

North 53 – all of AM (PM Boys and Girls club is covered)

North 55 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area

North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17

North 77 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave

North 78 – Rural portion – North of Wardrope Ave

St. Margaret

North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope

St. Paul

North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave

North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17

North 77 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave

Ecole Catholique Franco Superieur

North 43 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd and Skyline Ave

North 44 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave

North 48 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area

North 52 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave

North 53 – All of AM (PM – Boys and Girls club is covered)

North 55 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area

North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave

North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17

North 78 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave

North 79 – Rural portion – west of Parkdale Blvd and Arthur St

South 61 – Rural portion – west of Hwy 61

Bishop E.Q. Jennings

North 34 – Rural portion-west of Sunflower St at John St Rd and Oliver Rd west of Hwy 11/17

North 32 – Rural portion-west of Sunflower St at John St Rd and Oliver Rd west of Hwy 11/17

North 35 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave

North 50 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave

Bishop Gallagher

North 29 – All of route

North 38 – Rural portion – west of and including Belrose Rd

North 39 – Rural portion – west of Sunflower St and John St Rd

North 40 – Rural portion – west of Hilldale Rd

North 42 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, west of Hilldale Rd, except Gemstone area

North 43 – All of route

North 44 – All of route

North 74 – Rural portion – west of Hilldale Rd, except Gemstone area

North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone Area

North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17

St. Ignatius / Ecole secondaire catholique de La Verendrye

North 29 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave

North 43 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd and Skyline Ave

North 44 – All of route

North 56 – Rural portion – west of Hilldale Rd

North 57 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd and Skyline Ave

North 58 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone Area

North 59 – Rural portion – west of John St Rd at Sunflower St

North 61 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17

North 65 – Rural portion – west of Dawson and Skyline Ave

North 67 – Rural portion – west of Hwy 11/17 and Oliver Rd. South of John St Rd (Belrose and Woodcrest area)

North 68 – Rural portion – south of Hwy 11/17

North 70 – Rural portion – south of Hwy 11/17

North 74 – All of AM portion cancelled – PM portion covered

North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave

North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17

North 78 – All of the route – ECLV

***** South Ward Schools *****

Holy Family

All Routes servicing the school

St. Ann

South 43 – All of route

South 45 – Rural portion – south of Broadway Ave

South 75 – Rural portion

South 76 – All of route

St. Martin

South 26 – All of route

South 43 – All of route

South 45 – All of route

South 55 – Rural portion – west of Arthur St at Parkdale Blvd

South 61 – Rural portion – west of Hwy 61

South 75 – Rural portion

South 76 – Rural portion – south of Broadway Ave

South 99 – All of route

Pope John Paul II

South 33 South 34 South 36 South 38 South 41 South 43 South 45 South 56* South 65* South 67 South 75 South 76

*South 56 – Rural portion – pick up the St Ann loading zone stop

*South 65 – rural portion – west of Arthur St & Parkdale Blvd

St. Patrick

South 33 South 34 South 36 South 38 South 41 South 43 South 45 South 56* South 65* South 67 South 75 South 76

*South 56 – Rural portion – pick up the St Ann loading zone stop

*South 65 – rural portion – west of Arthur St & Parkdale Blvd

St Thomas

South 71 – rural portion – west of Arthur St & Parkdale Blvd

Wheelchair Accessible