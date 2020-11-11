Thunder Bay – NEWS – Winter road conditions have caused cancellation of school buses for November 11, 2020.
Due to extremely poor road and weather conditions ALL RURAL TRANSPORTATION has been CANCELLED for today.
NOTICE: All rural school bus routes are cancelled today due to inclement weather. Rural schools are closed EXCEPT for Five Mile, McKenzie, and Norwesterview, which will continue to operate today. Secondary schools will operate as per usual. Details here: https://t.co/S85cOp5i8b
— Lakehead Public Schools (@LakeheadSchools) November 11, 2020
LAKEHEAD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD:
The following Lakehead Public Schools are Closed and Transportation is Cancelled for
*** Busing for all Lakehead Public School Secondary Students from these areas is also cancelled ***
All other schools are open and students are expected to attend
The following rural portions of urban school routes are cancelled. Please note that routes cancelled for the morning are also cancelled in the afternoon
Claude Garton
- North 19 – Rural portion (east of Arundel and Strathcona)
- North 20 – Rural portion (north of Wardrope Ave)
- North 22 – Rural stops North of Hwy 11/17 (*Note: p.m. stops South of Hwy 11/17 will be taken by North 19)
- North 87– All of the route
- North 77 – Rural Portion (east of Arundel and Strathcona)
Elsie MacGill
- South 2 – Mission Island stop only
- South 10 – All of the route
- South 25 – All of the Route (except urban Spec. Ed.)
Ecole Gron Morgan
- North 3 – Rural portion (north of Dawson and Skyline)
- North 4 – Rural portion (west of Dawson and Paquette)
- North 6 – PM Rural Portion (north of Dawson and Skyline)
- North 11 – Rural portion (west of Oliver Rd and Hwy 11/17)
- North 13 – PM Rural Portion
Five Mile
- All routes
McKenzie
- All routes
Nor’Wester View
- All routes
Westmount
- South 14 – South of Kam River
- South 22 – Rural Portion (west of Arthur and Parkdale)
- South 24 – Rural portion (west of Hwy 61)
Woodcrest
- North 13 – Rural portion (north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area)
- North 93 – Rural portion (west John St Rd and Sunflower)
Special Needs
- North 27 – All of the route
- South 04 – All of the route
- All rural taxis are cancelled
THUNDER BAY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
and
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE DE DISTRICT CATHOLIQUE DES AURORES BORÉALES
****** North Ward Schools ******
Corpus Christi
- North 45 – West of Highway 11/17
Holy Cross
- North 46 – Rural portion – west of Skyline Ave at Dawson Rd
- North 47 – Rural portion – west of Sunflower St at John St Rd
Our Lady of Charity
- North 46 – Rural portion – west of Skyline Ave at Dawson Rd
- North 47 – Rural portion – west of Sunflower St at John St Rd
- North 74 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area
St. Bernard
- North 48 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area
- North 52 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave
- North 53 – all of AM (PM Boys and Girls club is covered)
- North 55 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area
- North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17
- North 77 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave
- North 78 – Rural portion – North of Wardrope Ave
St. Margaret
- North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope
St. Paul
- North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave
- North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17
- North 77 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave
Ecole Catholique Franco Superieur
- North 43 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd and Skyline Ave
- North 44 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave
- North 48 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area
- North 52 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave
- North 53 – All of AM (PM – Boys and Girls club is covered)
- North 55 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone area
- North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave
- North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17
- North 78 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave
- North 79 – Rural portion – west of Parkdale Blvd and Arthur St
- South 61 – Rural portion – west of Hwy 61
Bishop E.Q. Jennings
- North 34 – Rural portion-west of Sunflower St at John St Rd and Oliver Rd west of Hwy 11/17
- North 32 – Rural portion-west of Sunflower St at John St Rd and Oliver Rd west of Hwy 11/17
- North 35 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave
- North 50 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd at Skyline Ave
Bishop Gallagher
- North 29 – All of route
- North 38 – Rural portion – west of and including Belrose Rd
- North 39 – Rural portion – west of Sunflower St and John St Rd
- North 40 – Rural portion – west of Hilldale Rd
- North 42 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, west of Hilldale Rd, except Gemstone area
- North 43 – All of route
- North 44 – All of route
- North 74 – Rural portion – west of Hilldale Rd, except Gemstone area
- North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone Area
- North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17
St. Ignatius / Ecole secondaire catholique de La Verendrye
- North 29 – Rural portion – east of Arundel St and Strathcona Ave
- North 43 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd and Skyline Ave
- North 44 – All of route
- North 56 – Rural portion – west of Hilldale Rd
- North 57 – Rural portion – west of Dawson Rd and Skyline Ave
- North 58 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave, except Gemstone Area
- North 59 – Rural portion – west of John St Rd at Sunflower St
- North 61 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17
- North 65 – Rural portion – west of Dawson and Skyline Ave
- North 67 – Rural portion – west of Hwy 11/17 and Oliver Rd. South of John St Rd (Belrose and Woodcrest area)
- North 68 – Rural portion – south of Hwy 11/17
- North 70 – Rural portion – south of Hwy 11/17
- North 74 – All of AM portion cancelled – PM portion covered
- North 75 – Rural portion – north of Wardrope Ave
- North 76 – Rural portion – north of Hwy 11/17
- North 78 – All of the route – ECLV
***** South Ward Schools *****
Holy Family
- All Routes servicing the school
St. Ann
- South 43 – All of route
- South 45 – Rural portion – south of Broadway Ave
- South 75 – Rural portion
- South 76 – All of route
St. Martin
- South 26 – All of route
- South 43 – All of route
- South 45 – All of route
- South 55 – Rural portion – west of Arthur St at Parkdale Blvd
- South 61 – Rural portion – west of Hwy 61
- South 75 – Rural portion
- South 76 – Rural portion – south of Broadway Ave
- South 99 – All of route
Pope John Paul II
*South 56 – Rural portion – pick up the St Ann loading zone stop
*South 65 – rural portion – west of Arthur St & Parkdale Blvd
St. Patrick
*South 56 – Rural portion – pick up the St Ann loading zone stop
*South 65 – rural portion – west of Arthur St & Parkdale Blvd
St Thomas
- South 71 – rural portion – west of Arthur St & Parkdale Blvd
Wheelchair Accessible
- South 74 – All of route (Accessible school bus)
- All rural taxis are a cancelled