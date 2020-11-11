OTTAWA – The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will conduct flybys for several Remembrance Day commemorations across Canada on November 11. These will be carried out by aircraft from RCAF Wings throughout Canada at various times throughout the day.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, the RCAF encourages Canadians to mark Remembrance Day from their homes to the greatest extent possible, and observe flybys from a distance in accordance with local public health guidelines. Flybys will take place in the following communities:

Alberta – Edmonton (three CH-146 Griffons) and Calgary (CC-130H Hercules).

– Campbell River (CC-115 Buffalo); Courtenay (CH-149 Cormorant); Cumberland (CH-149 Cormorant); Sidney (CH-148 Cyclone); Port Moody (CP-140 Aurora); and Vancouver (CP-140 Aurora). Ontario – Bancroft (CC-130H Hercules); Barrie (CC-130H Hercules and CC-130J Hercules); Belleville (four CF-18 Hornets and one CC-150T Polaris); Canadian Forces Base Borden (CC-130H Hercules and CC-130J Hercules); Campbellford (two CH-146 Griffons); Clinton (CC-130J Hercules); Deep River (three CH-147F Chinooks); Foxboro (two CH-146 Griffons); Frankford (two CH-146 Griffons); Hamilton (CC-130H Hercules and CC-130J Hercules); Havelock (two CH-146 Griffons); Highway of Heroes (three CC-130J Hercules); Kitchener-Waterloo (CC-130J Hercules); London (CC-130J Hercules); Madoc (CC-130H Hercules); Marmora (two CH-146 Griffons); Oshawa (three CH-147F Chinooks); Ottawa (four CF-18 Hornets); Pembroke (three CH-147F Chinooks); Pickering (two CC-130J Hercules); Renfrew (three CH-147F Chinooks); Stirling (two CH-146 Griffons); St. Catharines (CC-130J Hercules); Strathroy (CC-130J Hercules); Toronto (three CH-147F Chinooks and a CC-130H Hercules); Trenton (two CH-146 Griffons, two CC-130J Hercules, four CF-18 Hornets and CC-150T Polaris) and Wooler (two CH-146 Griffons).

Québec – Alma (two CH-146 Griffons); Dolbeau-Mistassini (two CH-146 Griffons); Mont-Joli (two CH-146 Griffons); Normandin (two CH-146 Griffons); Québec City (two CH-146 Griffons); Rimouski (two CH-146 Griffons); Rivière-du-Loup (two CH-146 Griffons); Roberval (two CH-146 Griffons); Saguenay (two CH-146 Griffons); Saint-Fabien (two CH-146 Griffons); Saint-Félicien (two CH-146 Griffons); and Canadian Forces Base Valcartier (two CH-146 Griffons).

During the flybys, the aircraft will fly at minimum altitudes above the highest obstacle in their path. Flybys conducted by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.