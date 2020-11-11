Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The snowfall warning for Thunder Bay was ended at 05:27 am EST this morning. The threatened 10-15 cm of snow did not fall in the city.

There is snow in the city, and city road crews have been out on major roadways clearing the way.

There are still snowfall warnings to the east of Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Weather Forecast

For Remembrance Day in Thunder Bay expect mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 percent chance of snow early this morning. Wind are northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 but will be light light early this afternoon. Today’s high will be near 0c. The wind chill minus 13 this morning.

Tonight, skies will remain cloudy. Light snow beginning early this evening and ending after midnight then 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 6.

Sachigo Lake



Looking north, to Sachigo Lake, the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. Today’s high minus 5. The wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy skies will continue. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Periods of snow, the weather service say will start late this evening with about 2 cm forecast. Winds of up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -9c this morning in Kenora under cloudy skies. There will be a mix of sun and cloud this morning with a 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon.

Tonight periods of snow with amounts of 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 4 this evening and minus 9 overnight.