Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Road conditions have the OPP closing Highway 11/17 and Highway 102 to the west of Thunder Bay.
#Incident #Upsula #HWY17 Westbound near distance marker 400, lane is blocked due to a disabled vehicle. Traffic control is en route. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 11, 2020
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 11-17 closed between #Shabaqua & #Atikokan AND #Hwy102 closed between #ThunderBay & #SintonensCorners. Roadways closed due to weather conditions. ^aw pic.twitter.com/gMrMuwdgzH
— OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) November 11, 2020