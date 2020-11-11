Thunder Bay – Surging COVID-19 cases across Canada continue. There are twenty-three cases currently in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reporting area.

As we face a rise in COVID-19 cases, let's remember that it is within our power to bring our numbers back down again. Support one another by continuing to practice the measures that have kept us safe since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Unit is updating regularly with reports of locations where low-risk exposures have happened in the region.

If you are looking for a consolidated list of public venues at risk of exposure to COVID-19, you can find it under "Outbreaks and Potential COVID-19 Exposure Risks"

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks

Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Toronto

The City of Toronto has moved toward stronger restrictions in an effort to flatten the curve.