By Tracie Smith / TBRHSC

Thunder Bay – NEWS – As of today, November 10, 2020, there are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the area served by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. As a result of the rapid climb in cases, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre must implement precautions to protect the patients, Essential Care Partners, staff and professional staff of our Hospital. As the only provider of acute and specialized health care services in our region, steps must be taken to ensure critical services continue to be available to those who need them.

Effective Wednesday, November 1, Care Partners are not permitted until further notice. Essential Care Partners (ECPs) are welcome. ECPs are permitted to visit between 0800-2000 and apply to the following:

• a patient who is dying or very ill (for whom imminent death is anticipated or possible in the next 72 hours): maximum of four ECPs, no more than two present at a time;

• a patient under 18 years old;

• patients undergoing surgery: maximum of one ECP;

• women giving birth: please visit www.tbrhsc.net for more details;

• outpatients who require assistance to attend their appointment: maximum of one ECP if needed;

• patients being discharged and ECP requires health teaching that cannot be provided post-discharge or virtually (e.g. suctioning, injections);

• patients with cognitive, mental health, or behavioural issues that impact the care team’s ability to provide safe care: maximum of one ECP;

• patients with communication needs that cannot be easily addressed with existing resources and impact the care team’s ability to provide safe care: maximum of one ECP;

• patients in the Intensive Care Unit: maximum of one ECP;

• patients undergoing Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) up to seven days before MAID is to occur): maximum of four ECPs, no more than two present at a time.

We recognize that these restrictions are difficult for patients and their loved ones, and encourage use of personal devices to stay connected. Free wifi is available at the Hospital. For information on Virtual Visitation options provided by the Hospital, please visit www.tbrhsc.net