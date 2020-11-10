Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising the public of additional locations where they could have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who attended the locations noted below could have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
Overall the risk of someone being infected would be low, however, we are asking individuals affected to monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, immediately self-isolate if they have even one symptom and to call the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or call your local assessment center to arrange for testing.
Leading Edge Gym: 385A Mooney Avenue, Thunder Bay
- – Tuesday, November 3 between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm
- – Wednesday, November 4 between 7:40 pm and 8:40 pm
Canada Games Complex: 420 Winnipeg Avenue, Thunder Bay
– Friday, November 6 between 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm