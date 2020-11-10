Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising the public of locations where they could have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who attended the location, or were on the flight and seated in the rows noted below could have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
Overall the risk of someone being infected would be low, however, we are asking individuals affected to monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, immediately self-isolate if they have even one symptom and to call the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or call your local assessment center to arrange for testing.
Faith City Church: 360 Black Bay Road, Thunder Bay – Wednesday, November 4, 2020, between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm
Air Canada Flight: Flight Number AC915 Thunder Bay to Toronto – Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Rows 1 to 4