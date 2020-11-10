Individuals who attended the location, or were on the flight and seated in the rows noted below could have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Overall the risk of someone being infected would be low, however, we are asking individuals affected to monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, immediately self-isolate if they have even one symptom and to call the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or call your local assessment center to arrange for testing.

Faith City Church: 360 Black Bay Road, Thunder Bay – Wednesday, November 4, 2020, between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm