Twenty-Five Active Cases in Region

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning.

This brings the total number of active cases in the region to twenty five cases.

Case Details

Case #133

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

07/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #134

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

08/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #135

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

08/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #136

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

Self-Isolating

05/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #137

Close Contact

07/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #138

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

07/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #139

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

01/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #140

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

07/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas