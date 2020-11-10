Twenty-Five Active Cases in Region
Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning.
This brings the total number of active cases in the region to twenty five cases.
Case Details
Case #133
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #134
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
08/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #135
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
08/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #136
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
05/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #137
Close Contact
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #138
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #139
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
01/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #140
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas