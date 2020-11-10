TBDHU Reports Eight New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Twenty-Five Active Cases in Region

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning.

This brings the total number of active cases in the region to twenty five cases.

Case Details

Case #133
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #134
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
08/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #135
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
08/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #136
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
Self-Isolating
05/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #137
Close Contact
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #138
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #139
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
01/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #140
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

