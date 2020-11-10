The cannabis industry is booming in California. By 2022, it’s estimated that the market for legal marijuana in California will be worth USD 5 billion. Sean Smutny is a juggernaut in the legal cannabis industry in the state and is working to transform the industry for the better.

Sean Smutny owns several marijuana businesses, including lbs. Distribution, PUFF prerolls, and Simply Cannabis. lbs. Distribution began in 2017 with the goal of creating a robust and reliable supply train for recreational, quality cannabis throughout California, from northern California to San Diego. Their business provides a wide range of products, including edibles, prerolls, topicals, and flowers. He thinks that legalization will have a considerable impact on the population and help people feel better. “The legalization and regulation of cannabis will have far-reaching therapeutic benefits for consumers. People with chronic pain, depression, and cancer can benefit from our products. People who didn’t have access to medical cannabis can now buy recreationally, which is amazing for the health of our state.” There’s evidence that cannabis can help with a wide variety of medical issues, including Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, PTSD, schizophrenia, and chronic pain. “I have so much compassion for these people, and all I want is to be able to help them feel better and live their lives again,” Smutny said. “I think cannabis is a miracle product for many people, and I’m passionate about supplying it.”

Smutny bought land for cultivation when he learned California was giving out licenses and took a huge risk before he was sure that he could procure one. “I knew the marijuana industry would be huge in the state,” Smutny said. “I wanted to show people how amazing cannabis can be for the body, mind, and spirit.” His artisanal products come in unique packaging that draws the eye of many cannabis enthusiasts. “We want people to know that we offer the best quality items in the region. We don’t skimp on our products, and cultivate our cannabis with the utmost love and quality control.”

Cannabis is a fantastic plant that can help many people feel better despite their medical conditions. Sean Smutny wants to focus his business on them and give them the best pain relief and experience possible.