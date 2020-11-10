Thunder Bay – Remembrance Day 2020 is going to be a far different Remembrance Day than most of us remember.

COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of outdoor and indoor services across Canada.

The Royal Canadian Legion will host an online ceremony from the National War Museum in Ottawa. The one thing to really remember this Remembrance Day is that the hard work, effort, blood, tears, toil, sweat and lives that our men and women across Canada from Coast to Coast to Coast have expended was in the protection of our rights and freedoms. Take a full two minutes at 11AM on November 11 2020 to show that respect that those brave men and women so fully earned and so many paid for in many cases in the ultimate sacrifice of their lives in defending our future.