Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather is shifting rapidly today. From a Monday high of 19c in Thunder Bay, this morning it is -3c and the cold spot in Ontario is Kenora at -8c.

There are special weather statements in effect for regions in Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay Forecast

For the City of Thunder Bay, for this morning there will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light. Today’s high -2. This morning the wind chill will make it feel more like -10c. For tonight, the weather service is calling for cloudy conditions with snow beginning late this evening. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -6c. Wind chill -7 this evening and -12 overnight.

Neskantaga Forecast

For Neskantaga First Nation, where 276 of the residents remain evacuated to Thunder Bay, the Northern Ontario community will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. The temperature will hold steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Mainly cloudy for the Kenora region. As of 06:00 am CST Kenora is Ontario’s Cold Spot at -8c. Today there is a 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Winds west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. Today’s high -4. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with winds up to 15 km/h. Low -9 but the wind chill near minus 13.