Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Thunder Bay, Superior West, and regions along the north shore of Lake Superior.
The weather service says that heavy snow is possible from later today into early Wednesday. The culprit is a deepening low pressure system making its way north from the southern plain states.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Snow may become heavy at times for a few hours overnight with many areas receiving 10 to possibly 15 centimetres by Wednesday morning.
The snow will quickly end Wednesday morning as the low pressure area races across Northeastern Ontario into Quebec.