Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Thunder Bay, Superior West, and regions along the north shore of Lake Superior.

The weather service says that heavy snow is possible from later today into early Wednesday. The culprit is a deepening low pressure system making its way north from the southern plain states.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow may become heavy at times for a few hours overnight with many areas receiving 10 to possibly 15 centimetres by Wednesday morning.

The snow will quickly end Wednesday morning as the low pressure area races across Northeastern Ontario into Quebec.