Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a man on various charges, including aggravated assault, following an incident on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a weapons call in the 300 block of Syndicate Street South just before 1:45 am EST on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. When officers arrived they located a male at the corner of Brodie and Arthur Streets who appeared to have injuries consistent with an assault.

Officers at the scene tended to the male’s injuries and continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his serious injuries.

The police investigation discovered that a male suspect had attacked the male victim during a confrontation at a residence in the 300 block of Brodie Street South. Police also learned the accused refused to allow the victim from seeking medical assistance until after a payment was made.

Officers located and arrested the accused male just before 2:50 am EST. The accused was found to be in possession of a Schedule 1 substance at the time of the arrest.

The victim and accused are believed to be known to one another.

Khadidre RAGUIN, 24, of Sudbury, is charged with:

• Aggravated Assault

• Assault

• Extortion

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance

• Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

Khadidre RAGUIN appeared in bail court on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.