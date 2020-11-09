Super Thrift Store and Super Thrift Christmas Store Cited for COVID-19 Exposure

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising the public of locations where they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who attended either of the following place at the times noted below could have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Overall the risk of someone being infected would be low, however, we are asking individuals who were in these locations during these times to monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, immediately self-isolate if they have even one symptom and to call the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900.

Super Thrift Store: 107 Johnson Avenue – Main Floor, Thunder Bay

– Tuesday, November 3 between 2:30 and 6 pm

– Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, November 4, 5, 6 – Anytime – 9:30 am to 6 pm

Super Thrift Christmas Store: 335 North Cumberland Street, Thunder Bay

– Thursday, November 5 between 12 pm to 6 pm