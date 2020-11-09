Thunder Bay – With respect to COVID-19 health restrictions, members of the public are asked not to visit any armouries on Remembrance Day this year. To help prevent the spread of the pandemic, soldiers in the 38 Canadian Brigade Group area (Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Ontario) will not be hosting any indoor or outdoor ceremonies open to the public on November 11, 2020.

Soldiers and members of the public are instead encouraged to participate in one of the virtual ceremonies available online.

A national ceremony will be hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion via Facebook at: facebook.com/CanadianLegion