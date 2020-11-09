Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers, along with firefighters and paramedics, were dispatched to an area in the 100 block of Waterloo Street just before 3 am on November 9, 2020 following reports of a male being struck by a train.

First responders located the 17-year-old male. Paramedics transported him to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his serious injuries. Those injuries are not believed to be life threatening,

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The scene has been cleared. No further details are available at this time.