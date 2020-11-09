Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The warmer temperatures in Western Ontario will hang around another day or so.

For the North, Freezing Rain Warnings issued by Environment Canada are still in effect.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Freezing rain ending this morning.

Freezing rain has moved north of the communities of Big Trout Lake and Sachigo Lake. The freezing rain will continue to taper off from south to north this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle may linger into the afternoon for some locales.

Local additional ice accumulations of up to 2 millimeters are possible.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +13c this morning at 07:00 EST. For Monday expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. The weather service says there will be periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. Winds becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. Today’s high +16.

Tonight there are periods of rain ending near midnight then cloudy skies. Winds southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this evening. The overnight low +2.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

For Kenora, the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. While it is currently, at 06:00 am EST +4, the temperature will start falling and end up at +1 this afternoon. For tonight, it will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 7. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 11 overnight.