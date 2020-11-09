Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – There are three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported the cases at 15:30 pm on November 9.

There are now 132 confirmed cases, and 15 current cases.

The three latest cases are all self-isolating. Two of the cases are from close contact, and the other has no known exposure.

Case #130

No Known Exposure

Self-Isolating

04/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #131

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

07/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #132

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

03/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU