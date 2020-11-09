Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – There are three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported the cases at 15:30 pm on November 9.
There are now 132 confirmed cases, and 15 current cases.
The three latest cases are all self-isolating. Two of the cases are from close contact, and the other has no known exposure.
Case #130
No Known Exposure
Self-Isolating
04/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #131
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #132
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
03/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU