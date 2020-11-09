A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8, the ninth week of the 2020 season.

Entering Sunday Night Football, 10 of 12 games (83.3 percent) in Week 9 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, including four games decided by three points or fewer. The PITTSBURGH STEELERS overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat Dallas, 24-19, and advanced to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The 2020 season joins 2015 as the only seasons in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 13 points to win in each of the first nine weeks of a season in NFL history. The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat Carolina, 33-31, in Week 9. With two games remaining, there have been 28 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win this season, the second-most such games through Week 9 in NFL history. Only the 1987 season (30 games) had more. The BALTIMORE RAVENS defeated Indianapolis, 24-10, on Sunday in Week 9. Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in 31 consecutive regular-season games, surpassing the 2012-14 DENVER BRONCOS (30 games) for the longest such streak in NFL history. The SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (34 points on Sunday) became the sixth team to score at least 25 points in each of their first eight games of a season in NFL history, joining the 2018 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS(16 games), 2013 DENVER BRONCOS (13), 2015 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (nine), 2007 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (eight) and 2000 ST. LOUIS RAMS (eight).

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 372 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 121.7 rating in the Chiefs’ 33-31 win over Carolina. Mahomes has 101 touchdown passes in 40 career games and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (44 games) as the fastest player to reach 100 career touchdown passes in NFL history. Mahomes has nine career games with at least 300 passing yards and four touchdown passes, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (nine games) for the most such games by a player in his first four seasons in league annals. Mahomes has 19 career games with at least three touchdown passes, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (18 games) for the most such games by a player in his first 40 career games in NFL history.

Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 138.5 rating and added a rushing touchdown in the Bills’ 44-34 win over Seattle. Allen has four career games with at least three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, tied with JACK KEMP (four games) for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons in league annals.

Houston quarterback DESHAUN WATSON passed for 281 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 109.0 rating while defensive end J.J. WATT had a sack and forced fumble in the Texans’ 27-25 win at Jacksonville. Watson is the fifth different quarterback with at least 275 passing yards and a passer rating of 105-or-higher in five consecutive games within a single season in NFL history, joining AARON RODGERS(seven games in 2011), DREW BREES (five games in 2011), PEYTON MANNING (five games in 2012 and five games in 2013) and Pro Football Hall of Famer STEVE YOUNG (five games in 1994). Watt registered his 100th career sack in his 120th career game, the fourth-fastest player to reach 100 career sacks since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers REGGIE WHITE (96 games) and BRUCE SMITH (114) as well as DEMARCUS WARE (113) reached the mark in fewer games since 1982.

Arizona quarterback KYLER MURRAY passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for 150.5 rating and added a career-high 106 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown in Week 9. Murray, who had three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in Week 7 and a bye in Week 8, is the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in consecutive games, joining DAUNTE CULPEPPER (Weeks 15 and 16, 2000), Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE MONTANA (Weeks 9 and 10, 1989) and DAK PRESCOTT (Weeks 5 and 7, 2017). Murray has eight rushing touchdowns this season, the most by a quarterback through his team’s first eight games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Murray, who had 544 rushing yards as a rookie in 2019, has 543 rushing yards this season and joins JOSH ALLEN (2018-19), LAMAR JACKSON (2018-19) and CAM NEWTON (2011-12) as the only quarterbacks with at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first two seasons in NFL history.

Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK totaled a career-high 252 scrimmage yards (206 rushing, 46 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the Vikings’ 34-20 win over Detroit. Cook, who had 226 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in Week 8, is the third player in league annals with at least 225 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (1963) and DEUCE MCALLISTER(2003). Cook is the sixth player in NFL history and the first since Pro Football Hall of Famer EMMITT SMITH(1994) with a rushing touchdown in each of his first seven games of a season. Cook has 12 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the fourth-most by a player in his first seven games of a season in league annals. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers JIM BROWN (14 rushing touchdowns in 1958) and EMMITT SMITH (13 rushing touchdowns in 1995) as well as PRIEST HOLMES (13 rushing touchdowns in 2004) had more.