KENORA – On Sunday November 8, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST, the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a missing person on Pelican Pouch Lake. Police were advised that a Manitoba man had attended his camp and when he failed to return home the OPP were called.

The OPP marine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Northwest Region Canine Unit attended to search with negative results.

Police are searching for 62-year-old Harold SLEGERS of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 807-548-5534.