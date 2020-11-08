WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winter appears to be trying hard to make its early arrival across parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and into Manitoba as well as parts of Northern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and blizzard warnings for western Canada.

Saskatchewan Blizzard Warnings in effect for:

R.M. of Bengough including Bengough

R.M. of Elmsthorpe including Avonlea and Truax

R.M. of Excel including Viceroy Ormiston and Verwood

R.M. of Gravelbourg including Gravelbourg and Bateman

R.M. of Happy Valley including Big Beaver

R.M. of Hart Butte including Coronach

R.M. of Key West including Ogema and Kayville

R.M. of Lake Johnson including Mossbank and Ardill

R.M. of Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia

R.M. of Old Post including Wood Mountain and Killdeer

R.M. of Poplar Valley including Rockglen and Fife Lake

R.M. of Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress

R.M. of Surprise Valley including Minton and Regway

R.M. of Sutton including Mazenod Palmer and Vantage

R.M. of Terrell including Spring Valley and Cardross

R.M. of The Gap including Ceylon and Hardy

R.M. of Waverley including Glentworth and Fir Mountain

R.M. of Willow Bunch including Willow Bunch and St Victor

R.M. of Wood River including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval

Blizzard conditions with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow are expected or occurring.

Blizzard conditions on Sunday night for portions of southern Saskatchewan.

Moderate to heavy snow associated with a powerful Colorado Low continues tonight over southern Saskatchewan. Snowfall totals as high as 30 to 50 cm are expected by Monday morning. Strong northerly winds, along with with the heavy snow, are producing blizzard conditions across the region.

Conditions will gradually improve from southwest to northeast overnight.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Limit outdoor activities. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Manitoba Winter Storm Warnings in effect for:

Duck Mountain Prov. Park and Prov. Forest

Mun. of Minitonas-Bowsman incl. Renwer

Mun. of Swan Valley West incl. Benito

Pelican Rapids and Shoal River First Nations

Porcupine Prov. Forest

R.M. of Mountain including Cowan and Camperville

R.M. of Mountain including Mafeking and Birch River

Westgate Red Deer Lake and Barrows

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

A potent winter storm is bringing heavy snow, wind, and freezing rain to Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Freezing Rain Warnings for Northern Ontario

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Freezing rain is expected tonight or early Monday morning.

Periods of freezing rain will continue tonight for many areas. The freezing rain may intensify or become heavy tonight. The freezing rain will reach the Peawanuck area later this evening. Freezing rain will taper off early on Monday morning.

Ice accumulations of 5 to 10 mm are possible in some locations and ice pellet or snow accumulations are also likely before the end of the event.