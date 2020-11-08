Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request public help in locating missing person Annette KAMENAWATAMIN, a 31-year-old Indigenous woman.

Annette KAMENAWATAMIN was last seen in the area of 1010 Dawson Road on November 6, 2020 approximately 11:30 pm EST, and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service on this date.

Annette KAMENAWATAMIN is an Indigenous female, she is 5’3″ tall, and weighs about 140 lbs. She has long dark hair and glasses. Last seen wearing a red/black plaid sweater, black t-shirt, black jeans and Timberland boots.

If you have any information that could help locate missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.