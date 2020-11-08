SACHIGO LAKE – Weather in the form of freezing rain or further north snow is in the forecast for Northern Ontario.

Weather warnings are in effect issued at 05:37am EST on November 8, 2020 by Environment Canada.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Webequie

Peawanuck

Freezing rain is expected today and tonight.

A strong low pressure system from the Prairies will bring periods of freezing rain beginning this morning. The freezing rain will reach the Peawanuck area by late this afternoon or this evening. Freezing rain will taper off early on Monday morning.

Ice accumulations of 5 to 10 mm are possible in some locations.

There are also Weather Advisories in effect for Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Severn

A wintry mix is expected beginning this evening.

A strong low pressure system from the Prairies will bring snow mixed with ice pellets beginning early this evening. Snow and ice pellets may transition to or mix with freezing rain tonight and into Monday morning.

Total snow and ice pellet amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Monday morning.