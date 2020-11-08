New confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Thunder Bay District Health Unit
Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Details of confirmed case(s)
Case #126
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
06/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #127
Close Contact
06/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #128
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
06/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Area
Case #129
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU
Visit the TBDHU Website for more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.
All people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.
The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.