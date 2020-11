Thunder Bay – Travel might be a bit of a challenge this morning. Dense Fog in the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West region has advisories in effect issued by Environment Canada.

5:56 AM EST Sunday 08 November 2020

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Dense fog is expected this morning.

Visibilities near zero at times are occurring in areas of dense fog.

Travel Update at 511 Northwest.