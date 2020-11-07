Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing female, Melissa ANDERSON, 36 years old.

ANDERSON was last seen on the evening on November 6, 2020 in the area of Oliver Road and was reported to Thunder Bay Police on November 7, 2020.

ANDERSON is an Indigenous female, 5’4″, 130 lbs, thin build and medium complexion. She has straight brown hair and brown eyes,

Unknown what ANDERSON was last wearing.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.