Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 7 (seven) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

COVID-19 Details of confirmed case(s)

Case #119

Travel

Self-Isolating

31/10/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #120

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

03/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #121

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

06/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #122

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

02/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #123

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

05/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #124

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

07/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #125

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

07/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU

For more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.

999 BALMORAL STREET • THUNDER BAY, ON • P7B 6E7 • TEL: 625-5900 • TOLL-FREE: 1-888-294-6630

All people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.