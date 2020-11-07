Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 7 (seven) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
COVID-19 Details of confirmed case(s)
Case #119
Travel
Self-Isolating
31/10/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #120
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
03/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #121
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
06/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #122
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
02/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #123
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
05/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #124
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #125
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
07/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU
All people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.