Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Freezing Rain is in the forecast for much of Northern Ontario. Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for a number of communities.

This morning at 7:30 am the cold spot in Ontario is Peawanuck at -8.2 ° C.

Western Ontario can expect the warm weather to continue through the weekend into early next week.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Webequie

Peawanuck

Freezing rain possible Sunday and Sunday night.

A large low pressure system coming from the Prairies will bring a period of freezing rain to Northwestern Ontario starting Sunday morning and moving northeast. Total freezing rain amounts of 5 to 10 mm are possible before it comes to an end on Monday.

Thunder Bay Forecast

For Thunder Bay on Saturday expect cloudy skies with a daytime high of +9. For this evening, there is a 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening with fog patches developing. Low +5.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Kenora. There will be winds blowing from the northeast at 20 km/h. The daytime high +8. For tonight expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of drizzle this evening. Fog patches are forecast to develop early this evening and dissipate after midnight. Winds east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The temperature will climb to +11 by morning.