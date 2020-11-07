Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Freezing Rain is in the forecast for much of Northern Ontario. Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for a number of communities.
This morning at 7:30 am the cold spot in Ontario is Peawanuck at -8.2 °C.
Western Ontario can expect the warm weather to continue through the weekend into early next week.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Webequie
- Peawanuck
Freezing rain possible Sunday and Sunday night.
A large low pressure system coming from the Prairies will bring a period of freezing rain to Northwestern Ontario starting Sunday morning and moving northeast. Total freezing rain amounts of 5 to 10 mm are possible before it comes to an end on Monday.
Thunder Bay Forecast
For Thunder Bay on Saturday expect cloudy skies with a daytime high of +9. For this evening, there is a 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening with fog patches developing. Low +5.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods
Cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Kenora. There will be winds blowing from the northeast at 20 km/h. The daytime high +8. For tonight expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of drizzle this evening. Fog patches are forecast to develop early this evening and dissipate after midnight. Winds east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The temperature will climb to +11 by morning.