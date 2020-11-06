THUNDER BAY – The warm conditions continue for Western Ontario. There are no weather alerts for Northern Ontario this morning.

Thunder Bay Forecast

Mainly sunny skies with a daytime high of +16. For tonight, expect a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low plus 2. For Saturday the daytime high will be +9 under cloudy skies.

Across the city, road construction crews are taking advantage of the weather to get jobs finished.

Neskantaga

Mainly cloudy in Neskantaga with a 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches will clear this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Tonight, the weather service is calling for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Mainly sunny with a high of +13 are in the forecast for the Kenora region. For tonight, there will be a few clouds and a low of +1.