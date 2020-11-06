Event:

10:30 a.m. ― photo opportunity

11:00 a.m. ― remarks

Premier Ford and Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, to make an announcement at the Canadian War Museum. 1:00 p.m. ― remarks and media avail, via teleconference only

Premier Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at the Ottawa Civic Hospital.