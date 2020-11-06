November 6, 2020 – Ontario Government Media Announcements

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Ontario Government Media Conference

OTTAWA – Ontario Premier Doug Ford and members of his Cabinet will be in Ottawa today to participate in a series of events following the release of Ontario’s 2020 Budget and ahead of Remembrance Day.

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020
Location: Ottawa ON
Event: 10:30 a.m. ― photo opportunity
11:00 a.m. ― remarks
Premier Ford and Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, to make an announcement at the Canadian War Museum.

1:00 p.m. ― remarks and media avail, via teleconference only
Premier Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

