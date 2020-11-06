OTTAWA – Ontario Premier Doug Ford and members of his Cabinet will be in Ottawa today to participate in a series of events following the release of Ontario’s 2020 Budget and ahead of Remembrance Day.
|Date:
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|Location:
|Ottawa ON
|Event:
|10:30 a.m. ― photo opportunity
11:00 a.m. ― remarks
Premier Ford and Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, to make an announcement at the Canadian War Museum.
1:00 p.m. ― remarks and media avail, via teleconference only