THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man is facing more charges related to earlier charges for possession of child pornography. Kevin William Verdenik, a 31-year-old was re-arrested by police Thursday for violating release conditions.

The Thunder Bay Police Service s Cyber Crime Unit learned on Oct. 22 that suspected child pornography material was being possessed by a local Internet user.

Further investigation identified a suspect who was previously charged by the Thunder Bay Police Service and was released on conditions. The release conditions included not accessing any website not related directly to employment or personal banking.

Cyber Crime officers, with assistance from the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit, executed search warrants at two residential addresses on the city’s south side on Thursday, Nov. 5. Several devices were seized during those searches.

Police arrested and charged Kevin William VERDENIK, 31, of Thunder Bay, with Failure to Comply with Judicial Release.

He appeared in bail court on Friday, November 6, 2020 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be pending. None of the charges have been proven in court.