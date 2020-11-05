The world is becoming increasingly cognizant of environmental abuse as we have seen the damaging effects become more prevalent. The chemical and trash consumption in the ocean indicates that our old methods of doing things need to be changed. CEO and Founder of SkinBySyd, Sydney Blank, dedicated her time and research to help save the earth by reverting to the basics with her brand’s products.

The first evidence of skin care dates back to Ancient Egypt 6,000 years ago. The Egyptian’s entire skin regime consisted of natural ingredients. Cleansing Soap was pasted from clay and olive oil, Exfoliators were made from Dead Sea salts, honey and milk masks were used for moisture, and castor and moringa oils were for youthful skin preservation. While most of these ingredients are still heavily used in skincare today, they have been altered with preservatives or synthetically produced. “All-natural” hardly exists these days. As a teenager, this was one issue that Blank was not fond of when perfecting her skincare routine.

Blank began modeling in her early teen years and was exposed to hundreds of cosmetic and skincare brands while in the makeup chair. She recognized early on which products irritated her skin and which did not. Blank concluded that the more natural, fragrance-free products kept her skin intact through plenty of trial and error. Eventually, she started mixing organic, vitamin-packed ingredients to bring with her to shoots; this way, she had control over preserving her skin. Many people took note of Blank’s flawless complexion and often asked her for her regime, to which she would reply, “Skin by me, Syd.” Blank realized her natural concoctions did have the potential to help others, so she earned her aesthetician certification and officially began creating SkinBySyd.

Everything in Blank’s skincare line is completely vegan, paraben-free, fragrance-free, dermatologist approved, environmentally friendly, and highly effective. Blank spends months testing each product on herself before releasing it to her customers because she feels it is important to keep transparency in all aspects of her business.

“If it made me break out, then I definitely wouldn’t want anyone else using it,” Blank said. “Also, for the people that think vegan skincare is too weak and will not work for them, they have to take into consideration our skin is very delicate and cannot constantly take hash chemicals always being applied on their skin. Long-term use can damage the skin completely.”

On SkinBySyd’s website, customers can find a list of all the ingredients for every product and a “formulated without ” section for the ability to compare her products to other brands. SkinBySyd products are safe for all skin types because Blank leaves out the unnecessary, chemically altered additives. This is a brand that gets the job done while serving a higher mission. For clean skin and a clean environment, check out skinbysyd.com.