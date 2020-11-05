THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for public assistance in locating missing person Sky OKEESE.

Sky OKEESE was last seen in the Ontario Street area at 10 pm EST on November 04, 2020.

Sky OKEESE is an Indigenous female. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes, dark hair.

TBPS does not have a description of the clothing she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Sky OKEESE is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com