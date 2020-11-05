Klaidas, who is the founder of Shayz Consulting, and has been in the business world since 2015, shares his secret to success at such a young age, and how he plans on expanding his reach and honing his skills.

Klaidas is the founder of Shayz Consulting that supports individuals on Amazon by training them and providing strategic advice; to help them increase their profits from the sales. Moreover, the company even does the heavy-duty work that’s required to create and optimize product pages and ads, manage accounts, solve issues with seller support, arrange text, design and photo work, and more.

“I’m a very open, very transparent guy. I’m so open, in fact, that I’ve told clients straight out if I felt we weren’t a fit for one another. I’m known to say – this won’t work, you’ll just lose money, I’m not compatible with your organization. You see, my main goal is to earn money for my clients, and therefore, myself,” elaborates Klaidas.

Klaidas strongly believes in working hard and being honest with the clients. Moreover, he has always had the drive to learn and improve. He has worked so hard, learned, and studied the ins and outs of the business world thoroughly, that now he believes he is at the junction of years of preparation and the opportunities that he has created for himself through his hard work.

“As for the soft skills, I believe that work ethic has a lot to do with success. If you can be transparent, responsible, and honest with people, you’ll go far. How you work with others has a lot to do with how successful you’ll be,” says Klaidas.

Klaidas believes it is time to scale up – on a global playing field. He has several Lithuanian training courses, that he plans on utilizing to answer the needs of clients in the USA, UK, and Sweden. Moreover, he is also working hard on creating an English Amazon PPC course and writing a book alongside, on how to make money on Amazon.