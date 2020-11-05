DRYDEN – Daniel LETHBRIDGE, 48 years old of Dinorwic, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Propagate or harvest a cannabis plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis – Cannabis Act 12(4)(a)

Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants – Cannabis Act 12(4)(b)

The charges resulted from a search warrant executed in Southworth Township (East of Dryden) on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 by members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB)

As a result of the search of the residence, police located and seized approximately 406 Cannabis plants. In addition, 19 firearms were seized from a related investigation.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice- Dryden on December 7th, 2020 to answer to this charge.

None of the charges has been proven in court.