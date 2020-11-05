When police arrived they learned three individuals were involved in a fight inside the hotel. The individuals had just exited the building after one had pulled the fire alarm.

An officer located two individuals suspected of being involved in the disturbance on a walking path near the hotel.

When police approached the two males, one verbally accosted the officer before attacking him.

After a brief struggle, and with assistance from additional officers, the male was placed under arrest and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Johnathon Brent ATLOOKAN, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Assault, Assault With Intent to Resist Arrest, and False Alarm of a Fire.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and was released with a future appearance date.