OTTAWA – NEWS – The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians from across the country and around the world to participate in one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada. On November 11, at exactly 11 a.m. (EST), sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier. To allow as many Canadians as possible to experience this event, it will be streamed live on the War Museum’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.

Anyone wishing to watch the Livestream can visit one of the links below, beginning at 10:40 a.m. (EST) on November 11. Viewers will hear an explanation of the significance of the Hall and will be able to watch as the sunlight passes across the headstone, perfectly framing it at 11 a.m.