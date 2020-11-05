OTTAWA – NEWS – The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians from across the country and around the world to participate in one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada. On November 11, at exactly 11 a.m. (EST), sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier. To allow as many Canadians as possible to experience this event, it will be streamed live on the War Museum’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.
Anyone wishing to watch the Livestream can visit one of the links below, beginning at 10:40 a.m. (EST) on November 11. Viewers will hear an explanation of the significance of the Hall and will be able to watch as the sunlight passes across the headstone, perfectly framing it at 11 a.m.
- warmuseum.ca/remember
- facebook.com/warmuseum
- twitter.com/CanWarMuseum
The Livestream will remain available online until November 16 at noon (EST).
Due to COVID-19 and restrictions in Ottawa, Remembrance Day at the War Museum will look quite different this year. To ensure the safety of visitors on November 11, Memorial Hall will remain closed to the public until noon, when it will be open to one person or one social group at a time. The Livestream ceremony will be the only way for Canadians to view this moving event in 2020.
For more information on visiting the War Museum during the Remembrance period, please consult warmuseum.ca/remember.