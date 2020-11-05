Police report that a Thunder Bay man who was impaired by drug and in possession of cocaine was arrested after his alleged erratic driving was reported on the city’s south side Wednesday afternoon.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the area of Arthur Street East near Archibald Street South just before 3:45 pm EST on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 following reports of a suspected impaired driver in the area.

Police learned a motorist driving an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area and appeared to have nearly been in a collision with pedestrians.

Officers located the suspected driver in the 200 block of Archibald Street. When officers approached they observed the driver show several signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. The driver was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected crack Cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with drug use.

The DRE’s evaluation confirmed the motorist was impaired by drugs.

The 28-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, and Possession of Cocaine.

He was released from custody with a future court date.