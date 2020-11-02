THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It will be a much nicer day. Calmer winds and warmer temperatures are in the forecast. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay Forecast

Under the shadow of the Sleeping Giant, the forecast is for mainly sunny skies. Winds will be west 20 km/h this morning. The daytime high 7. For tonight there will be a few clouds and a low of zero.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon. For the evening, expect cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning late this evening. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 cm are forecast. Winds will be north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

Neskantaga

In Neskantaga, where the problems with the water treatment plant continue, and the community is mostly evacuated to Thunder Bay, the forecast is for periods of snow ending this morning then cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. The wind chill minus 13 this morning. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries are forecast for early this evening. Periods of snow beginning before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 12.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Mainly sunny are in the forecast for Kenora. Winds will be west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. The daytime high is forecast for +8. Clear skies with fog patches developing after midnight are in the forecast for the region. Low zero.