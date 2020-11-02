A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 1, the eighth week of the 2020 season.

The DENVER BRONCOS overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, 31-30, in Week 8. The 2020 season joins 2015 as the only seasons in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 13 points to win in each of the first eight weeks of a season in NFL history. The PITTSBURGH STEELERS overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Baltimore, 28-24, on Sunday while the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS also overcame a 10-point deficit to win in overtime, 26-23, against Chicago in Week 8. With two games remaining in Week 8, there have been 25 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win this season, the second-most such games through Week 8 in NFL history. Only the 1987 season (26 games) had more. The Steelers have 30 sacks and 10 interceptions this season and are the fourth team since 1990 with at least 30 sacks and 10 interceptions in their first seven games of a season, joining the 2019 CAROLINA PANTHERS, 2017 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS and 2013 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS. Baltimore has scored least 20 points in 30 consecutive regular-season games, tied with the DENVER BRONCOS (30 consecutive games from 2012-14) for the longest streak of regular-season games with at least 20 points in NFL history.

Three teams – the ATLANTA FALCONS, CINCINNATI BENGALS and MINNESOTA VIKINGS – entered Week 8 with one victory and won, the first time that three teams with one-or-fewer wins in Week 8 or later earned a win in the same week since Week 10 of the 2019 season. With the NEW YORK GIANTS (1-6) hosting Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football, four teams with one-or-fewer wins heading into Week 8 can earn a win this week. The only time since 1970 that four teams with one-or-fewer wins in Week 8 or later won in the same week was in Week 8 of the 1981 season.

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 416 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 144.4 rating in the Chiefs’ 35-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Mahomes has 10 career games with at least four touchdown passes and joins Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (12 games) as the only quarterbacks with 10 such games in their first four seasons in NFL history. Mahomes has six career games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, tied with JEFF GARCIA (six games) for the most by a player in his first four seasons in league annals. Mahomes has 11,727 passing yards and 97 passing touchdowns in 39 career games, both the most by a player in his first 40 career games in NFL history. Kansas City tight end TRAVIS KELCE had eight receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. Kelce has 7,075 receiving yards in 104 career games and became the second-fastest tight end to reach 7,000 receiving yards, trailing only ROB GRONKOWKI (100 games).

Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON passed for 261 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 128.3 rating in the Seahawks’ 37-27 win against San Francisco. Wilson has 26 touchdown passes this season, trailing only TOM BRADY (27 touchdown passes in 2007) for the most by a player in his team’s first seven games of a season in NFL history. Wilson has 92 wins during his nine-year career, tied with PEYTON MANNING (92 wins) for the most regular-season wins by a quarterback in his first nine seasons in NFL history. Including the postseason, Wilson has 101 career wins, tied with TOM BRADY (101 wins) for the most wins, including the postseason, by a quarterback in his first nine seasons in league annals. Wilson has at least 25 touchdown passes in a season for the seventh time in his career and joins PEYTON MANNING (nine seasons) as the only players ever with at least 25 touchdown passes in seven of their first nine seasons. Wilson has 253 career touchdown passes and joins PEYTON MANNING (275 touchdown passes) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (266) as the only quarterbacks with at least 250 touchdown passes in their first nine seasons in NFL history.

Cincinnati rookie quarterback JOE BURROW completed 26 of 37 attempts (70.3 percent) for 249 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 106.7 rating in the Bengals’ 31-20 win over Tennessee in Week 8. Burrow has 221 completions this season, the most completions by a player in his first eight career games in NFL history. Burrow has at least 25 completions in six games this season, tied with KYLER MURRAY (six games in 2019) for the second-most such games by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Only CARSON WENTZ (seven games in 2016) had more. Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback JUSTIN HERBERT passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8. Herbert joins DESHAUN WATSON (four consecutive games in 2017) as the only rookie quarterbacks with at least three touchdown passes in four consecutive games in NFL history.

Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK registered a career-high 226 scrimmage yards (163 rushing, 63 receiving), three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the Vikings’ 28-22 win at Green Bay in Week 8. Cook is the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 scrimmage yards, three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a single game, joining SHAUN ALEXANDER (Week 4, 2002), Pro Football Hall of Famer MARSHALL FAULK (Week 7, 2002), CLINTON PORTIS (Week 15, 2002) and FRED TAYLOR (Week 12, 2000). Cook has 10 rushing touchdowns in his first six games this season, tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns by a player in his first six games of a season in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers JIM BROWN (14 rushing touchdowns in 1958) and EMMITT SMITH (11 in 1995) as well as SHAUN ALEXANDER (12 in 2005) had more.