Thought for the day – “The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible and achieve it, generation after generation.” – Pearl Sydenstricker Buck.

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Strong winds from an ‘Alberta Clipper’ are going to be blowing for much of Western Ontario this morning. November is starting off with serious winds, and weather advisories.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Thunder Bay expect periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending this morning then clearing. Winds will be northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 but diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 by this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10. For tonight, partly cloudy skies. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Gale Warning for Lake Superior

There is a Gale Warning in effect for Lake Superior. Winds northwest 35 knots increasing to northwest 45 early this morning then diminishing to northwest 25 this afternoon. Wind diminishing to northwest 15 this evening then backing to west 15 near midnight. Wind increasing to southwest 25 overnight then veering to west 30 Monday morning. Wind diminishing to west 15 Monday evening.

Muskrat Dam

Muskrat Dam First Nation is Ontario’s cold spot this morning. at -14.9 ° C or 5.2 ° F at the Muskrat Dam Airport.

The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds north 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. Mainly cloudy skies are forecast tonight with a 30 percent chance of snow. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature rising to minus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 14 this evening.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is currently -9c in Kenora. Environment Canada says to expect periods of snow and local blowing snow ending early this morning then clearing. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. Winds will become southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. Daytime high minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with winds southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7.