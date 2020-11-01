THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for public assistance in locating missing person Frances LAWSON. Frances LAWSON was last seen in the Ontario Street area at 4:00 pm EDT on October 31st, 2020.

Frances LAWSON is an Indigenous female. She is 5’2″ tall, 115lbs with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair and has a butterfly tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Frances LAWSON is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com