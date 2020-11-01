THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Fatney RAGUIN, a 44-year-old woman.

Fatney RAGUIN was last seen on Ontario Street at 6 pm EDT on October 31st, 2020.

Fatney RAGUIN is a Black female. She is approximately 5’7″ tall, 125lbs with a slim build, brown eyes, and shoulder length black hair. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Fatney RAGUIN is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com