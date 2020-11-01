THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Caradine SWAIN, a 24-Year-Old woman.

Caradine SWAIN was last seen in the Ontario Street area at approximately 4 pm on October 31st, 2020.

Caradine SWAIN is a 24-year-old Indigenous female. She is 5′ tall, 110lbs with a medium build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.

Caradine SWAIN has a nose ring on the right side and a “Leo” zodiac sign behind her left ear and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black toque, and black earbuds.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Caradine SWAIN is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com